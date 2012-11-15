‘Pacific Rim,’ ‘300’ sequel and more set for IMAX release by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is going big with IMAX in 2013.
The studio announced today that they have extended their 2003 deal with IMAX and will release up to 20 films in the format over the next three years.
In addition to the already announced IMAX releases of the Superman reboot “Man of Steel” and Peter Jackson’s upcoming “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” the studio has unveiled a formidable list of upcoming films scheduled to get the IMAX treatment.
The films include Bryan Singer’s “Jack the Giant Slayer” (March 1, 2013), Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” (July 12, 2013), the sequel “300: Rise of an Empire” (August 2, 2013), fantasy film “Seventh Son” (October 18, 2013) and part two of the “Lord of the Rings” prequel trilogy, “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” (December 13, 2013).
Alfonso Cuaron’s “Gravity,” which stars George Clooney and Sandra Bullock and currently has no release date, is also among the titles to be shown in IMAX.
“Together with IMAX and our exhibitor partners, we have built a unique, incremental distribution platform over the last 10 years,” said Warner Bros. Pictures’ Dan Fellman in a statement. “We are excited to continue this tradition and offer these films to audiences in the most premium of moviegoing experiences.”
Thank you Chris Nolan. But I gotta say, unless these films were shot with IMAX cameras, it’s probably not worth seeing in IMAX.