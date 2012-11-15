‘Pacific Rim,’ ‘300’ sequel and more set for IMAX release by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is going big with IMAX in 2013.

The studio announced today that they have extended their 2003 deal with IMAX and will release up to 20 films in the format over the next three years.

In addition to the already announced IMAX releases of the Superman reboot “Man of Steel” and Peter Jackson’s upcoming “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” the studio has unveiled a formidable list of upcoming films scheduled to get the IMAX treatment.

The films include Bryan Singer’s “Jack the Giant Slayer” (March 1, 2013), Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” (July 12, 2013), the sequel “300: Rise of an Empire” (August 2, 2013), fantasy film “Seventh Son” (October 18, 2013) and part two of the “Lord of the Rings” prequel trilogy, “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” (December 13, 2013).

Alfonso Cuaron’s “Gravity,” which stars George Clooney and Sandra Bullock and currently has no release date, is also among the titles to be shown in IMAX.

“Together with IMAX and our exhibitor partners, we have built a unique, incremental distribution platform over the last 10 years,” said Warner Bros. Pictures’ Dan Fellman in a statement. “We are excited to continue this tradition and offer these films to audiences in the most premium of moviegoing experiences.”

“The IMAX footprint continues to expand with tremendous success around the world,” added Warner Bros. exec Veronika Kwan Vandenberg. “We are very pleased to be presenting our 2013 and future slate in this premium theatrical environment.”

“Our longstanding partnership with Warner Bros. has resulted in extraordinary experiences for IMAX audiences, and we”re excited to add these core additional titles to our upcoming film slate,” said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond. “The growing network of IMAX theatres around the globe continues to enable all of our studio partners to deliver their films in a uniquely immersive way, and provide moviegoers with a premium way to experience the biggest movies.”