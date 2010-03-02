‘Pacific,’ ‘Sopranos’ stars join ABC drama pilots

“The Pacific” star Jon Seda and “Sopranos” Emmy winner Michael Imperioli have both landed leads in ABC drama pilots.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Seda will join Roselyn Sanchez in “Cutthroats,” about a Beverly Hills soccer mom and widow who becomes the leader of an international drug cartel. Seda is set as her cousin and second-in-command.

Seda is about to bask in the glow of HBO’s ambitious “The Pacific,” in which he plays John Basilone. One of the most familiar faces in the WWII epic, Seda’s series credits include “Close to Home,” “Kevin Hill,” “UC: Undercover” and “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

Meanwhile, Imerioli has been cast in the network’s drama pilot “187 Detroit,” which focuses on a Motown homicide division being followed by a documentary film crew. Imperioli is playing a detective with a short fuse and an impressive clearance rate, according to the trade pape r.

Imperioli most recently fought crime on the big screen in “The Lovely Bones” and on ABC’s short-lived “Life on Mars.” Before that, he played Christopher Moltisanti on HBO’s “The Sopranos,” a role that earned him five Emmy nods and a win in 2004.