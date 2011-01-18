Panic! At the Disco return with new album in March; single in two weeks

It”s been three years since we”ve a new album from Panic! At the Disco, but the band is coming back with “Vices & Virtues,” on March 29. The new set was produced by Butch Walker and John Feldmann.

As you may recall, Panic! At the Disco has been through a little upheaval since we last heard from them. The former foursome is now a duo: singer/instrumentalist Brendon Urie and drummer Spencer Smith. In 2009, guitarist/vocalist Ryan Ross and bassist Jon Walker left the group. They were replaced by Ian Crawford and Dallon Weekes for Panic”s tour with Blink-182, but aren”t permanent members.

Although it”s been three years since “Pretty.Odd,” the boys were represented on the 2009 “Jennifer”s Body” soundtrack with the tune “New Perspective,” which is on the new album.

In a previous interview, Urie told Hitfix, that “New Perspective” is one of the new album’s “poppier” tracks. “We wanted to do something that spans the difference between the first and second albums. Some songs are in the vintage rock vibe, some are really dance-y. Messing around with electronics is really fun for us.”

First single, “The Ballad of Mona Lisa” goes to radio and digital retails on Feb. 1. The band will celebrate the occasion with a show at New York City”s Bowery Ballroom.



