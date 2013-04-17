Paramore moves past Brad Paisley on Billboard 200 chart

Paramore has reason to celebrate, as the Tennessee rock group has earned its first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with its latest self-titled album. Country star Brad Paisley’s newest “Wheelhouse” debuted in the second spot.

“Paramore” moved 106,000 copies, edging out Paisley’s “Wheelhouse,” which bowed to sales of 100,000. It’s a career best chart performance for Paramore, whose previous album, 2009’s “Brand New Eyes,” peaked at No. 2.

All of this must be frustrating for Paisley, who is now tied with Sheryl Crow for the dubious honor of having the most albums in the No. 2 spot (four) without having a chart-topper. However, “Wheelhouse” did hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Country chart.

With the two such strong debuts dominating the chart this week, Justin Timberlake’s former No. 1 hit “The 20/20 Experience” was pushed to No. 3, moving 98,000 copies (down 30% from last week).

Country mainstay and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton’s “Based on a True Story” stayed at No. 4, after selling another 61,000 copies.

Fellow country singer Eric Church, saw his latest effort “Caught in the Act: Live” debut at No. 5 with 61,000 sold. His previous album “Chief” debuted at No. 1 in 2011.

Even more country music made the top ten, as The Band Perry’s “Pioneer” moved from No. 2 to No. 6 with 56,000 sold. It was a steep 56% drop from the album’s debut on the chart last week.

Tyga’s “Hotel California” represented hip-hop on the chart, and made a strong impression in its first week, selling 54,000 and debuting at No. 7. However, it doesn’t match his previous release, 2012’s “Careless World: Rise of the Last King,” which entered the chart at No. 4 with 61,000 copies sold.

Meanwhile, fellow rapper and Young Money records mastermind Lil Wayne’s “I Am Not a Human Being II” moved down from No. 5 to No. 8, after selling 42,000 copies in its second week of release.

At No. 9 was the debut of Volbeat’s latest album, “Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies.” It’s the band’s best chart performer yet, selling 39,000 in its first week. Their last album, “Beyond Hell/Above Heaven,” was a slow-burning sensation that ultimately spent 110 weeks on the Heatseekers Albums chart.

Finally, rounding out the top 10 was Stone Sour’s “House of Gold & Bones, Pt. 2,” which sold 35,000 copies. “Part 1” sold fewer copies (31,000), but bowed higher, at No. 7, in 2012.

Total album sales for the week ending April 14 reached 5.42 million units, down 4% from last week (5.65 million sold) and down 3% when compared to the same week last year, when 5.61 million were sold. So far this year, album sales have totaled 85.09 million, a 5% decrease from the 89.84 million sold by this point in 2012.