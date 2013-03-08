Paramount and Warner Bros. to co-produce and distribute Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’

If you’ve been following Christopher Nolan’s post-‘Dark Knight’ trilogy moves, then you know he has a lot going on. In addition to producing Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” for Warner Bros., it has also been reported that he will be brought into the fold to help spearhead the DC Universe on film as the studio tries to figure out how to get a “Justice League” film off the ground and compete with Marvel’s “The Avengers.”

Meanwhile, he jumped on board “Interstellar,” which was written by his brother Jonathan for Steven Spielberg to direct. But like so many Spielberg projects, it was back-burnered, and now with Nolan at the helm, merging one of his own ideas with his brother’s ambitious project, “Intersteller” will be a blend and a new production entirely. Today, Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. announced that it will be a co-production jointly distributed by the two entities. Paramount will handle domestic, Warner Bros. the surely more lucrative international.

“As a filmmaker and storyteller, Chris has continuously entertained the world with his extraordinary and unparalleled talents,” Paramount honcho Brad Grey said in the release. “I am pleased beyond measure to welcome him to the Paramount Pictures family. Partnering with Chris, Emma [Thomas], Lynda [Obst] and Warner Bros. to release this original idea next November is the perfect way to start the Thanksgiving and holiday movie season for audiences around the world.”

An interesting point, that. The film will be released in theaters and IMAX on November 7, 2014, rather than a more typical summer slot for such a film. That may or may not put it in the Oscar race — certainly Nolan’s ambition and pedigree can give it that sheen from afar — but it will surely dominate the box office over the Thanksgiving holiday next year.

The film, by the way, deals with time travel and wormholes and just a whole bunch of stuff that’s sure to make sci-fi geeks squeal the squeals of the delighted.

Added Warner Bros. President Jeff Robinov, “Christopher Nolan is truly one of the great auteurs working in film today, and we”re extremely proud of our successful and ongoing collaboration with him and Emma Thomas. We are excited to be teaming with Paramount, and look forward to working with the Nolans, and producer Lynda Obst, on this extraordinary new project.”

I bet you are, Jeff. I bet you are.

Again, “Interstellar” will land in theaters November 7, 2014. Mark your calendars.