Paramount announces animation division amid DreamWorks departure rumors

Why in the world would Paramount want to start their own animation division?
I’ve always had a deep love for animation as an art form, and when I moved to Los Angeles, many of the people I met and became friends with worked in animation. Very quickly, I learned that it can be one of the most punishing forms of filmmaking to work in. That was the era of the giant Disney mega-blockbusters like “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Lion King,” and every studio in town lost their minds trying to figure out how to get a piece of what they saw as a very easy pie.
Let’s go ask Fox how they feel about that animation studio they built in Arizona for Don Bluth these days. Let’s ask them if that was a good investment.
Or maybe we can go ask Alan Horn if he feels like Warner Feature Animation was a good investment. Sure, we got “The Iron Giant” out of that deal, but we had to basically shame the studio into giving that a theatrical release because of how badly they got burned on “The Quest For Camelot.”
There are many reasons it is not easy to jump into the animation business, and I suspect Brad Grey and Paramount are about to start learning all of those lessons. The first one that I look forward to him learning was laid out in the first paragraph of the press release they sent out today about the new division. “Paramount Animation… will focus on high quality animation with budgets per picture of up to $100 million.”
Yeah, good luck with that. Animation is an expensive business, and if you plan on competing theatrically, it’s more expensive, on the average, than live-action filmmaking, and putting a cap of $100 million on your films is a mistake right up front. The first sentence of the second paragraph sums up why animation is a trap for executives and a nightmare for artists, though, and it has to do with that cost factor. “Paramount Animation’s mandate will be the development of the broadest range of family CGI animated films…”
Oh, there it is. Family films. So this isn’t really an animation division. It’s a family film division.
Just like every other animation division or studio in Hollywood.
It is depressing to see how the moment you discuss animation with money men, what they’re really hearing is “movies for children that will have toys you can sell and that you can cross-promote with McDonald’s,” and nothing else. I’m not surprised anymore. Even Pixar, the most innovative animation company working in America, makes films for family audiences exclusively. And Pixar’s films are not inexpensive by any means, just like the movies by DreamWorks Animation. You’re talking about a million dollars a minute, minimum.
The issue of DreamWorks Animation is an important one here, because for the last few years, they’ve been the supplier of animated fare to Paramount, which has served as the distributor for films like “Kung-Fu Panda,” “Megamind,” and “How To Train Your Dragon.” The two “Shrek” sequels that Paramount released were monster hits, earning about a billion and a half dollars for just those two films. This is, by any definition, a successful relationship, but Jeffrey Katzenberg is a very demanding partner, and there have been rumbles now for years that the relationship with Paramount is an uneasy one.
The story at Deadline today suggests that Warner Bros. might end up stepping in to partner with DreamWorks Animation if they do leave Paramount at the end of the year, and that surprises me. Then again, none of the top guys at Warner were there when they tried this before. The difference, of course, is that DreamWorks Animation is up and running and has a track record and an infrastructure already in place, so this isn’t a case of Warner starting to make these films. They’d just step in to release them. After losing Marvel to Disney, I’m not sure Paramount can afford to give up DreamWorks Animation. This is a major piece of their financial year every year, and they can’t just start making their own animated films and expect that things will work out exactly the same.
The end of the press release today mentioned the success of “Rango” worldwide, and carefully describes it as the company’s “first fully owned CGI animated property.” That is true, but they didn’t actually make the film. ILM was the animation house, and the film was developed by Gore Verbinski and the ILM team. Whatever Paramount Animation will or won’t be, “Rango” is not an example of what we can expect. If Paramount announced they were signing a deal with ILM to distribute film they produce, that might interest me.
But Paramount Animation? So far, it’s nothing but a name with no track record, no talent announced, and if industry history is any indication of what we can expect from the fledgling studio, it’s going to be an educational few years for the company. A very expensive education, at that, and only time will tell if they’ll end up telling any stories we actually care about.
Haha….Rango… The art/animation quality of Rango was astronomical. Comparing your start-up to ILM in any way is a complete joke!
I’m not trying very hard, but I can think of only four sources for non-family animated films: France, Japan (even though the majority are hentai), the 80’s and James Cameron (who only has one to his credit, even if it was a billion dollar earner). If a legitimate animation studio were to be created in Hollywood that didn’t cater to family films, I think my head would explode. Am I crazy, or am I right to be shuddering in fear of a new source of Hoodwinked clones?
Animation reveals cut corners more than any other type of filmmaking imo. You mentioning Quest for Camelot was funny to me because I happened to see some of it recently and it was embarrassing as an example of feature quality animation (looked and felt more like assembly line TV animation).
Animation is so intrinsically cinematic it seems odd that every studio isn’t engaged with it in some form but if, as you say, it’s only going to exist to decorate Happy Meal boxes they will get what they deserve.
100 million is more than enough to make a decent film that will make a good profit. “Despicable Me” cost 69 million. “Gnomeo and Juliet” – 25 million. “Rio” – 90 million.
For those of us interested in doing character animation for features, there’s a lot of competition for a very limited number of studios and positions. I hope the Paramount studio will give a lot of opportunities to very talented people.
Umm I think Fox is doing perfectly alright with their Blu Sku Studios.
From what I can see, all artistic merit questions aside, I think the financial bottom line is the clincher here, and Brad grey has seen it.
With the success of RANGO, which didn’t set the box office world on fire but performed quite well for a new property, Paramount were able to keep 100% of revenue (besides the usual production house costs, like most big films using companies such as Legendary, Lucasfilm etc.).
But even if KUNG FU PANDA’s and SHREK’s double, or even triple the box office of RANGO, Paramount still only recoup 8% of the box office for DWA films, which is still substantially less than what they recoup with RANGO.
It seems like an obvious and smart decision, especially considering Paramount have been training their worldwide distribution branches how to release a commercial animated title for years now with DWA.
And I’d certainly be interested to see a business plan for an animation house NOT specialising in family films…
We will NEVER see an animated movie in the U.S. aimed at any audience other than a broad family one. No studio will risk sinking $100+ million into a “cartoon” with a PG-13 or higher rating, as teenagers and adults geneerally won’t see animation unless they’re forced to by their kids. The recent 9 was PG-13, but it was only allowed because it cost about $30 million to produce. I think it’s a shame, because I’d love to see a Die Hard style action movie done in animation.
Pixar (or maybe ILM or WETA) is going to have to be the studio to do something like this, if anyone will. No shareholder directed studio will have the gumption or talent to do this, which is pathetic because there are amazing stories and visuals begging for the treatment.
Dreamworks Animation was ambitious about the parameters of animation when it launched. In the end Prince of Egypt followed the Disney/Broadway model but I distinctly remember Katzenberg being very bullish about the type of material and storytelling that animation deserved to be considered for. In the time since we’ve only been able to touch on themes and sequences related to that mindset. I also think CG animation, as wonderful as it is, sort of regressed the approach to animated storytelling, with some obvious exceptions (think mostly outside of Pixar). Before CG took over animated films were having to be more artful to even be noticed. It’s going to take some bold decisionmaking and marketing.
The progression of motion capture also plays a huge part in this, as actor likenesses and performances become more organically a part of the final product. People that slag on the current state of motion capture or the directors working in it have nearly no vision of the future.
“nimation is an expensive business, and if you plan on competing theatrically, it’s more expensive, on the average, than live-action filmmaking, and putting a cap of $100 million on your films is a mistake right up front. ”
“Despicable Me” was made for $69 million…
Diminishing returns – spending more to get a thinner slice of increasingly saturated market. The smart way is to aim for an unexplored audience, i.e., adults, which means doing it hard: putting the stories before the eye candy. Studios’ allergies to R ratings are slowly but surely turning movie culture into an infantile ghetto, with many unfortunate side effects: comic book capers are coated in Nolan-style over-treatment and “darkness” to try to be palatable for adults and economically viable, while putrid stuff like Sandler’s drips down to increasingly younger ages. The net result is that people are staying away from the movies.