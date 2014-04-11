Paramount considering series based on ‘The Truman Show’

(CBR) After wishing his audience a “good afternoon, good evening and goodnight,” Truman Burbank is ready to wish you “good morning” again.

The Wrap reports that Paramount”s new television division is planning a slew of new shows based on their movie catalogue, including one possible series inspired by “The Truman Show”. The Jim Carrey-starring drama focused on a young man who lived in the same town for his entire life – without ever realizing that the whole experience was fabricated and documented as a reality television project.

A television show about a movie about a television show – that”s some meta-level development right there. Given the right creative team and talent attached, a “Truman Show” TV series could actually be worth exploring.

Beyond “The Truman Show”, Paramount is also reportedly looking into making a new series based on the “Terminator” films. If it moves forward, this would mark the second live-action “Terminator” series following Fox”s ill-fated “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”, starring Lena Headey and Summer Glau.