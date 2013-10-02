Paramount finally released the first ‘Jack Ryan’ poster with Chris Pine today

This entire film baffles me.
When “The Hunt For Red October” was published, what turned that book from a small press specialty fetish item into an international blockbuster was the dense wall of technospeak that Tom Clancy threw at readers.
I’ve always loved the way Clancy’s story unfolded in real life. He couldn’t get anyone to see past the curtain of detail that made it feel like he lived and breathed military technology, and so he ended up publishing the book through The Naval Institute Press. Ronald Reagan was the one who mentioned it during a press conference, immediately sending it onto reading lists around the world, and it launched Clancy’s career in a major way as a result, eventually spawning a movie franchise. It was like when JFK admitted that he was a fan of Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels. It was the ultimate dream of what an endorsement can do, and the entire industry that was built around Clancy wouldn’t have happened if Reagan had not read the book.
Even in that first book, though, the thing that stands out about it is not that Jack Ryan is a particularly great or interesting character. He’s a stock type, and he’s fine. Alec Baldwin made a solid Ryan in the first film, and I liked that they played up just how unfamiliar he was with field work, which seems like a totally different continuity than we’ll see in these new films. As they filled in his background, he became more interesting, and Harrison Ford ended up playing the character twice times before handing off the franchise to Ben Affleck. Since the release of “The Sum Of All Fears” eleven years ago, there hasn’t been a new Jack Ryan film. This new movie that is set for Christmas, though? That’s meant to be ground zero for a whole new series, with Chris Pine stepping in to play the part, and it’s going to reset the entire continuity and tell the story a different way.
I get it when it’s a character like Batman or Superman or Sherlock Holmes, a character whose every trait has become iconic and mannered at this point. You want to mix it up. You want to bend the details to see what happens. You can do something like the way they handled Batman in “The Flashpoint Paradox,” one of the recent DC animated films, a spin I hadn’t seen before that I thought was really well-explored. You can have two totally different TV shows based on Sherlock doing two very different things on opposite sides of the Atlantic, and it’s fine. People get it.
But Jack Ryan has always seemed to me to be a bland central character. The story has to be great, because I don’t really care about Ryan as the recurring lead. He’s not Jack Reacher. He’s not Travis McGee. He’s not what I want to read. It’s the political and military nightmare scenarios that Clancy created that made him such a giant name.
I have nothing but respect for the empire he managed to build and manage as an author, but I don’t know anyone who is clamoring for brand-new Jack Ryan movie stories. It feels more like Paramount pushing forward with something simply because it’s a recognizable brand, not because anyone specifically wants to see this.
Maybe I’m wrong. I would love to be wrong. I would love for Kenneth Branagh to turn in a final cut that makes Ryan compelling, that nails all the big action beats in the script, and that makes the Cold War setting feel more interesting than it does in the script. I think financial thrillers are tough because there’s no real rooting interest. It tends to be rich people fighting other rich people over who has more money, and that’s hard to do if you expect the audience to feel any sympathy at all.
Here’s the full-size one-sheet:
The trailer should make an appearance on Yahoo! later today, and we’ll make sure to bring that to you just as soon as it goes live.
“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” is in theaters Christmas Day.
You know why it doesn’t bug me when Drew makes a mistake about how many times Harrison Ford played Jack Ryan and I lose my mind when Deadline does the same thing?
The rest of the article is so rich with detail (personal and contextual) that it doesn’t seem like it’s just a blurb of an article. Thanks for keeping it interesting!
I’m hoping the movie is cool. The non committal “coming soon” instead of “Christmas” and lack of any trailer (teaser or otherwise) make me think it may not revitalize this as a film franchise. But I love everyone involved so my hopes are staying up.
What I always found funny with Tom Clancy novels were all the main characters are basically the same guy. They’re all smart, honorable men with strong protective instincts who happen to be Catholic. They’re all Jack Ryan with a slightly different backstory. They’re also, as you stated, kind of bland, which makes them even more similar. Whereas Jack Ryan’s life is entirely defined by the crash that ends his military career, John Clark is basically a darker Jack Ryan who went to Vietnam, lost his family early on in an accident and got pulled briefly into the world of crime. By the same token, Domingo Chavez is basically a Jack Ryan who grew up in the streets of LA. Without their backstory it would be difficult to tell the characters apart.
That was part of the appeal of the books. Jack Ryan is just a cog in the machine. He’s not special or unique. He’s a nondescript guy with a common background.
That’s what makes the movies such a hit and miss situation. The story and the details in the settings are what will make or break this movie. They can’t rely on Jack Ryan.
Wow, no love for Alec Baldwin having played Ryan? You better hope he doesn’t address this on his upcoming talk show Drew. He’s been known to say some unflattering things. ;)
Loved The Hunt For Red October movie, but the others were not as good. I guess the studio feels there’s money to be made & maybe relaunch / reboot it as a US version of James Bond.
Just shows how out of the loop I am, I thought Jack Bender was directing this.
Since Branagh is directing I am now suddenly interested. I can’t wait to see a trailer.
I think Jack Ryan holding a gun on the one sheet is a little out of context for the character.
They seems to be trying to start a franchise around Jack Ryan,as his name is so predominant in the title.
It will be interesting to see if they keep the character closer to the book version, or if they try to turn him into some kind of Jason Bourne to make people care more about the character.
There are tons of people that are excited about this movie. Agreed, the last 2 movies….well were lackluster in terms of script and acting. If Pine can do what he did w/ the Trek franchise….and Jeremy Renner w/Bourne…this should be a great jumping off point for Jack Ryan.
Personally, I’ve always loved Jack Ryan and all the Jack Ryan movies, and this has been one of my more anticipated movies of the year. While I can see why someone might not be a fan, especially of rebooting the character, I think Ryan is a character that is distinguishable. That’s just my opinion mind you. However, I would have much rather seen a new Harrison Ford Jack Ryan movie, where he maybe played the mentor to a younger analyst or something. Now, that would have been a fascinating film, because I think it’s arguable that Ford was never more likable as a character than he was while playing Ryan.
I read a couple of Clancy’s books and they were okay – Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger. I heard Without Remorse is pretty good – surprised they haven’t tried to go that route in film.
But generally, yeah – Ryan is so much an everyman he’s a bit bland to center a franchise around. Hope it works for Chris Pine and Kenneth Branagh, though.
Harrison Ford only played Ryan in two films. Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger. Alec Baldwin played him in The Hunt For Red October.
My favorite Ryan books are Debt of Honor and Executive Orders, both of which show what happenswhen Ryan becomes more than just a cog in the machine.
Having said that, once Clancy took Ryan there, it became much tougher to tell interesting stories where Ryan was a main character.
Still, the ending to Debt of Honor has stayed with me for YEARS.
and the new Jack Reacher book is one of the highlights of that whole series btw.