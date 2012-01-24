Paramount is bringing Oscar nominee ‘Rango’ back into theaters

With “The Adventures of Tintin” out of the Best Animated Feature Film Oscar race, Gore Verbinski”s “Rango” can breathe a bit as it feels like the field”s frontrunner. In any event, it”s the standout as far as I”m concerned.

In light of its nomination this morning, Paramount was quick to announce that the studio will re-release the film for a one-week limited engagement at the Arclight Hollywood beginning this Friday, January 27th.

A Spaghetti Western animated comedy about a chameleon (voiced by Johnny Depp) who is unleashed from his enclosed glass terrarium only to find himself the (unqualified) leader and hero of the town of Dirt, it is one of the films that is markedly filled with homage this season. It feels like a film lovers’ film to some degree, though its charms have also reached into the hearts of the audience at large.

The unusual manner in which it was created (all of the actors working in the same space and moving freely in the scenes as if they were staging a play rather than individually in an enclosed sound booth) may have contributed to the film’s slightly more organic quality. You’ll also recall Kris chose “Rango” as one of his top 10 films of the year last month.

Tickets for the engagement will be available via Archlight Cinemas.

“Rango” has already earned $230 million worldwide, won the National Board of Review and Critics” Choice Movie Awards for Best Animated Feature and triumphed with a number of critics groups, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington D.C. Other nominees in the animated feature Oscar film included “A Cat in Paris,” “Chico & Rita,” “Kung Fu Panda 2” and “Puss in Boots.” “Cars 2” marked Pixar’s first snub in the category to date.

