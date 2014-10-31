One of the shoes left to drop this season is Ava DuVernay's “Selma,” but it looks like there will be an earlier peek at the film than originally anticipated. AFI Fest has announced a “first look” at 30 minutes of exclusive footage from the Martin Luther King Jr. film on Tuesday, Nov. 11.
While not a greatest hits “biopic” by the strictest definition, “Selma” tells the story of the epic march from Selma to Montgomery that culminated with President Lyndon B. Johnson (played by Tom Wilkinson in the film) signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965. David Oyelowo stars as King with Carmen Ejogo as his Wife, Coretta Scott King. Tim Roth and Oprah Winfrey, among others, also star.
Previously a footage presentation was held in New York during the Urbanworld Film Festival in September. So I guess the AFI Fest event is more of a “second look” than a “first look,” eh? Meanwhile, footage presentations seem to be all the rage. Fox has put on a couple for “Exodus: Gods and Kings.” Whatever happened to just showing the movie when you have it ready?
That said, it's probably a good idea to get the conversation percolating on this film, rather than leave it to be potentially devoured by late drops like “Unbroken” and “American Sniper” (both of which, it should be noted, are stirring some problematic buzz behind the scenes). A24 made a similar decision by premiering “A Most Violent Year” at the festival rather than wait too long for the Dec. 31 release. Also premiering at AFI Fest is Rupert Wyatt's “The Gambler.”
“Selma” opens in limited release on Christmas Day before going wide on Jan. 9, 2015.
Kris what’s the problematic buzz behind Unbroken and American Sniper?
Studios having problems how to promote them?
That and probably for Unbroken the buzz that it’s too violent
Are you just going off the person you know that saw American Sniper, Kris, or is it more than that?
Just one.
Well, Selma has problematic buzz too. people who saw it went into great detail why it didn’t work for them and why they didn’t perceive much enthusiasm around them.
What’s the buzz on Exodus and Into the Woods?
A 30 minutes tease? I don’t know why but that rubs me the wrong way. A trailer is a tease, 30 minutes is a third/quarter of a movie.
cause it’s easier to make a movie look good in 30 min. It’s finished and they aren’t showing the whole product but only selected (best) scenes. That’s a cause for caution right there.
It’s not finished.
Oh I bet they are re-editing it after negative reactions. Maybe they cut out reportedly corny scene with George Washington picture and another with the cross. By the sound of details provided from those who saw it, the movie’s a total try-hard but unmoving and boring + Oyelowo is a ham who doesn’t even resemble MLK in anything. And they also say it looked finished. Even credits song was meh, lol. Mandela 2.0.
And by the early reactions to Interstellar, it was the second coming. Haven’t you learned this lesson?
Kris when will you update your predictions?
Monday like always?
I am waiting for a bug Unbroken fall after what you had been saying about that movie.
Don’t hold your breath.
Something strange. If There is problematic buzz, Why Universal is making a preview of Unbroken in November, 17.
Problematic movies are not shown so early.
Problematic movies are shown early all the time. Outright clunkers aren’t.
Problematic to The point that Unbroken will be not even nominated?
The bad buzz don’t come from people relatei with other movies.
I read good things from Roger Deakins and Brad Pitt, but they are relatei to The movie, Then Who knows?
Think you’re reading too much into this. All movies can be problematic. Gravity was problematic in terms of screenplay. Wolf of Wall Street was problematic in terms of length. But just because an aspect is problematic doesn’t mean the overall film or performances are terrible (also doesn’t mean they’re good either).
I just trying to get some more specific from Kris.
I think he wrote some very vague. With his text, You can think that The movie has a small problem or that it is a turkey.
I just Want to know if Unbroken is still in The top tem list.
Really don’t see how you can get to it’s a “turkey” from “stirring some problematic buzz” unless you’re the kind of person that thinks a hurricane is coming every time the sky is only slightly overcast.
Related, of course. Ipad changed The word.
I love the period visuals for this. I would love for below the line recognition. I want the movie to be good. But I do not know what to make of the mixed to negative early buzz. Maybe the showed it to a bunch of resentful audience members who have no interest in another African-American struggle movie. Because they themselves hate conversations concerning race in America. I hope for the best.
hi kris someone is going around saying that you know someone who saw unbroken you said that it was problematic, clear your stands because your words and tweets are like the bible lol
Horrifying.
Kris, now you’re bordering on irresponsible. Talk straight or don’t talk at all. You’re smarter than this.
I think the very late releases (i.e. Dec 25 and after) which are not premiering in ENTIRETY (Selma’s 30min preview is a cop-out and feels like a highlight reel) earlier in a festival should just push back till 2015 instead of rushing it and being drowned by the overwhelming number of late releases. Look at what good it has done for Foxcatcher which would likely be hulling more award noms this year than it would have if it was released last year.
I mean it has been years since we have seen so many competing prestige pictures only screening post Dec 25 without screening anywhere else prior – I’m looking at you American Sniper, Unbroken, Selma, Into the Woods. Very late releases with no pre-screening earlier in a festival always comes across to me as problematic or divisive which are purely banking on buzz, and/or strategically being the last ones to be seen by voters hence the recency effect on their minds, and/or relying on having too short a timeframe for voters to actually go catch the film so these voters fraudulently fill up their ballots with these films they didn’t see but basing their votes on buzz and word of mouth. Wolf of Wall Street, American Hustle and Les Miserables are several recent films which used the same strategy of releasing late in the game to much award fanfare due to buzz, but in the thick of it all they were very polarizing films lacking in quality when contrasted with the competition in their respective years.