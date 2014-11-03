Parents TV Council outraged: ABC went from ‘Charlie Brown’ to a ‘Scandal’ sex scene

Parents TV Council is outraged ABC went from “It”s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” to a “Scandal” sex scene

“Shame on ABC for putting a peep show next to a playground,” said Tim Winter, president of the TV watchdog. “In less than 26 seconds we were taken from the Peanuts pumpkin patch to a steamy ‘Scandal” sex scene.”

Discovery Life Channel orders transgender reality show “Those Girls”

Set in Kansas City, “Those Girls” promises to offer the first television close-up look at the transgender community.

Brian Williams uses “NBC Nightly News” to debunk reports that a meteorologist was shown peeing

Williams says Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel is owed an apology after being accused of peeing on live TV.

Rashida Jones rallies to save “A to Z,” insists it's not canceled

The “Parks and Rec” star is producer of the NBC sitcom: “If you love #AtoZ keep watching!!Because YOU can save us!!…F is for Fight for the show you love.

Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus accept her Britannia award with a British accent

The “Veep” star was awarded the BAFTA Los Angeles Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy.

Wayne Brady: I suffered from debilitating depression

The “Let's Make a Deal” host says he”s not always been happy: “Having a bad day is one thing, having a bad week is another, having a bad life … You don't want to move, you can't move in the darkness.”

CW reveals its fall finale dates

“The Flash” ends its fall on Dec. 9, while “The Vampire Diaries” goes on vacation after Dec. 11.

“The Sopranos”” David Chase prefers appointment TV – not the binge-watching model

“I don”t mean that every show has to be an appointment,” he tells the Wall Street Journal, “but I”m used to that feeling where if you like a show you have to wait until Sunday night, or whatever it is, for your favorite show to come on. Or if it”s Wednesday night. Sunday, for some reason, is the most festive, it seems. And you have to wait for that. And then you wait, and you wait, you wait, and there it is, and you react to it. I kind of like that way of doing it better than binge watching, if that”s what you call it. I mean, there”s no way to prevent it. No matter how you do it, it can all be ganged together it seems, 13 episodes at once.”

Roseanne Barr”s “Roseanne” kids say happy birthday

Watch Sarah Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman reunite with Roseanne on “The Talk.”

Martin Short recalls his 1-year “hell” of working on “SNL”

Read an excerpt from Short”s memoir, where he writes of being too worried during his brief stint 30 years ago.

Why “Gotham” fails where “Sleepy Hollow” succeeds

Both employee the fantasy detective genre, but only one does so effectively.

“The Little Couple” returns in December

Watch a sneak preview of the new season, premiering Dec. 2.

“30 Rock”s” Grizz is shopping a sitcom based on his Bronx comic book shop

“I”m pitching it mainstream, and if it doesn”t work mainstream then I”ll backtrack and go to the Internet,” says Grizz Chapman.

Explained: Why music rights prevent the DVD release of past TV shows

It took years for “The Wonder Years” to finally make it, but there is little hope for shows like “Ed” and “WKRP in Cincinnati” due to issues with music licensing.

Letterman pays tribute to his son on his 11th birthday

On tonight's “Late Show,” Dave recalled the night Harry Letterman was born.

“Game of Thrones” has given hope to a struggling Spanish town

“It”s hard to find the right words to describe how much hope and excitement this has brought to our town,” says the mayor of Osuna, where the HBO series is filming Season 5.

Netflix won”t binge-release “All Hail King Julien”

The Dreamworks animated series takes so long to make that a binge-style rollout wasn”t possible.

Vice gets its own TV channel in Canada

The Toronto-based channel is part of a $100 million TV venture.

David Hyde Pierce is helping solve “The Good Wife”s” narrative problem

Finally, Alicia has a worthy rival. PLUS: “The Good Wife” isn”t the same without Will.

Whatever happened to Mimi from “The Drew Carey Show”?

The Oprah Winfrey Network catches up with Kathy Kinney, who played Carey”s nemesis.

Why is “Sleepy Hollow” shooting itself in the foot?

The “pointlessly unnecessary” Nick Hawley character, says Tim Goodman, has “seemed a ridiculous add-on to an otherwise smoothly running show.”

NBC orders a comedy pilot based on comedian Jerrod Carmichael”s life

He”ll star in a multi-camera sitcom based on his standup.

“Homeland” had its best episode in years

As Alyssa Rosenberg notes, “From A to B and Back Again” is “the strongest, clearest explication of this idea that ‘Homeland' has put in a long time, maybe ever.” PLUS: Debating Carrie”s questionable hookups, and Michael O”Keefe looks back at his career.

How did “Gotham” build Wayne Manor”s authentic-looking set on a Brooklyn sound stage?

The grand English manor style, says the LA Times, is pretty dead-on: “The set”s authenticity extends to high ceilings (rarely seen on TV at all); the fireplace, which boasts real flames (some TV sets will CGI them in later); and huge bookcases filled with actual books.”

Diane von Furstenberg's new reality show, “House of DVF,” isn”t for fashion insiders – or New Yorkers

Turns out “DVF” is just your standard half-baked reality show.

Amy Poehler tackles the Proust Questionnaire

If you could choose what to come back as, what would it be? “Channing Tatum.”

Aasif Mandvi gets some “Fresh Air”

Listen to “The Daily Show” senior Muslim correspondent talk with Terry Gross about auditioning for “The Daily Show.”

What to expect on “Castle” for the rest of the fall

There will be a game-changing cliffhanger.