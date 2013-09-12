Parents TV Council outraged over this week’s “Sons of Anarchy”

Viewers, says the PTC’s president, shouldn’t have to underwrite “such horrifically violent and disturbing material.”

Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio were terrible in their “X Factor” debut

The new judges’ panel also seemed to hurt Demi Lovato, who appears to have lost all her Season 1 charm.

GSN orders a body paint reality competition series

“Skin Wars” pits body paint artists against each other.

“Walking Dead” zombie run over by a military vehicle

Extra Garrett Zane Orr, 20, is okay after a military vehicle’s brakes didn’t function properly, resulting in his hospitalization. PLUS: Time-jump length between Seasons 3 and 4 revealed.

Cameron Diaz joins “Bad Teacher” as a producer

Diaz played the title role in the movie that inspired the CBS comedy.

Report: Netflix is hurting Cartoon Network’s ratings

Ratings for Cartoon Network shows in Netflix households have dropped 10% since the cable network put its shows on the video streaming service on March 30.

Check out the new “Today” set

The revamped set debuts on Monday.

Eliza Coupe joins “House of Lies”

The “Happy Endings” alum will play the head of an internet company.

More Emmy presenters announced: Claire Danes, Jimmy Kimmel, Alec Baldwin, Bryan Cranston

“The Millers” stars Will Arnett and Margo Martindale, plus Sofia Vergara and Andre Braugher will also present on Sept. 22.