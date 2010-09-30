Paris Hilton brings her not-so-simple life to Oxygen

Oxygen Media has ordered The New Untitled Paris Hilton Project, a new “docu-series” focusing on the life of the “House of Wax” and “One Night in Paris” star.

Produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions (“Hell’s Kitchen,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” “Paradise Hotel”), the new Paris Hilton reality show will focus on “the next stage” in her life, bringing the show on-brand for Oxygen with the presence of four important women in Paris’ life.

Those women are Paris’ mother Kathy, plus friends Brooke Mueller (Charlie Sheen’s wife), Jennifer Rovero (former Playboy model) and Allison Melnick (no relevant claim to fame).

“Paris is magnetic in such a way that viewers are naturally curious about her and think they know her based on what they see in the media,” Amy Introcaso-Davis, Oxygen’s Senior Vice President for Original Programming and Development. “We”re looking to truly bring an all-encompassing look at her life, friends, family, and relationships, all that”s not represented every day. It’s going to be a fascinating journey.”

Oxygen promises that the show will give “an unprecedented voyeuristic glimpse into Paris”s real life,” a rather astounding claim regarding a woman whose real life has been previously glimpsed in one full-on sex tape, one nudity heavy compilation of purloined footage and more staged paparazzi photos than possibly any woman alive.

As strange as Oxygen’s use of the word “unprecedented” is the network press release’s total failure to mention Hilton’s string of recent drug-related arrests and detentions, including a guilty plea on two misdemeanor drug possession charges that brought her a year’s probation, but no jail time.