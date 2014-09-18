Get happy, Aubrey Plaza is voicing Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat speaks! Or, more accurately, Aubrey Plaza is going to be speaking as Grumpy Cat in an upcoming Lifetime original movie.

Titled “Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever,” the new film will feature the cat in question (real name Tardar Sauce) as “a lonely feline living in a mall pet shop.” As for the grumpiness, the synopsis explains that, “Because she never gets chosen by customers, she develops a sour outlook on life.”

It is true that most cats can't talk, and in the film only one person will be able to hear Grumpy Cat speak. That is a 12-year-old girl, Chrystal, who meets Grumpy Cat at the mall and develops a relationship with her.

The movie is directed by Tim Hill who has plenty of experience with talking animals having directed “Alvin and the Chipmunks” and “Garfield 2.” He also co-wrote the screenplay for this original alongside Jeff Morris, who seems to have fewer talking animal film credits than Hill.

Plaza, of course, knows a thing or two about acting grumpy (or at least delivering deadpan lines) , having portrayed April Ludgate on NBC's “Parks and Recreation.” That series is returning for its seventh and final season this year.

Lifetime will be airing “Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever” on November 29th at 8pm. Megan Charpentier stars as Chrystal.