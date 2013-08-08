‘Parks and Recreation’: 5 most insane Leslie Knope quotes from the horrifying new promo

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope is not at all messing around in the new horror movie-inspired trailer for “Parks and Recreation” Season 6, and seeing as how she’s got so many awesomely deranged lines in the new promo I figured, “why not Gif them and then rank them in order from least to most heinous?” Yes, you are so welcome.

5) “Just let me attack him. I want to attack him!”



4) “I know what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna find out where he lives, we’re gonna drive to his house, we’re gonna set it on fire and watch it burn.”



3) “You have five seconds to get out of here, or I will rip your throats out.”

2) “The only thing I will be waving is your decapitated head on a stick in front of your weeping mother!”

1) AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA!!!

“Parks and Recreation” Season 6 premieres Thursday, September 26 at 8pm on NBC.

