‘Parks & Recreation’ co-creator takes detective comedy to FOX

With NBC making a big commitment to Michael J. Fox, one of NBC’s veteran showrunners has taken his new project to FOX.

Those two things have nothing to do with each other, but we like to clarify the difference between “Fox” the person and “FOX” the television network.

According to Deadline.com , FOX has snagged the new comedy pilot from “Parks & Recreation” co-creator and showrunner Michael Schur and Dan Goor, a co-executive producer on the Emmy-nominated series.

The single-camera comedy focuses on a group of detectives at a New York City precinct. It’s set up through Universal Television, the same pipeline that brought “The Mindy Project” (and, back in the day, “House”) to FOX.

FOX has given a pilot production commitment to the project.

Schur, up for an Emmy for writing the “Win, Lose or Draw” episode of “Parks & Rec,” previously worked on “The Office” as a writer, producer and playing Mose.

Before coming to “Parks & Rec,” Goor worked on “The Daily Show” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”