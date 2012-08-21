‘Parks & Recreation’ co-creator takes detective comedy to FOX

08.21.12 6 years ago 2 Comments
With NBC making a big commitment to Michael J. Fox, one of NBC’s veteran showrunners has taken his new project to FOX.
Those two things have nothing to do with each other, but we like to clarify the difference between “Fox” the person and “FOX” the television network.
According to Deadline.com, FOX has snagged the new comedy pilot from “Parks & Recreation” co-creator and showrunner Michael Schur and Dan Goor, a co-executive producer on the Emmy-nominated series.
The single-camera comedy focuses on a group of detectives at a New York City precinct. It’s set up through Universal Television, the same pipeline that brought “The Mindy Project” (and, back in the day, “House”) to FOX. 
FOX has given a pilot production commitment to the project.
Schur, up for an Emmy for writing the “Win, Lose or Draw” episode of “Parks & Rec,” previously worked on “The Office” as a writer, producer and playing Mose.
Before coming to “Parks & Rec,” Goor worked on “The Daily Show” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”

Around The Web

TAGSdan goorFoxmichael schur

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP