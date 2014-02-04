‘Party Down’s’ Ken Marino gets engaged to Casey Wilson for NBC comedy ‘Marry Me’

Ken Marino is hoping for a “Happy Ending” with Casey Wilson.

The “Party Down” star has signed on for NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot “Marry Me,” which will center on a young couple (Marino, Wilson) whose engagement proves a far harder proposition than they originally realized. The pilot, which comes from writer/producer David Caspe (who Wilson previously collaborated with on the cult ABC sitcom “Happy Endings”), is set to be helmed by “Identity Thief” and “Horrible Bosses” director Seth Gordon.

Marino’s recent work includes the popular spoof web series “Burning Love” and a recurring role on HBO’s “Eastbound & Down.” He’ll next be seen on the big-screen in the forthcoming “Veronica Mars” movie, in which he reprises his role as rival private investigator Vinnie Van Lowe.

Does “Marry Me” sound like something you’d like to watch? Let us know in the comments.

[via Deadline]