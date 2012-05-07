Listen: Passion Pit ‘Walk’ with first single from new album ‘Gossamer’

Passion Pit’s return is marked with their own “immigrant song.”

The energetic first single “Take a Walk” from new album “Gossamer” is memorable in its jangly, repetitive chorus, but it’s more marked after repeat listens for its lyrics. Michael Angelakos reports in on the recession in America, singing from the perspective of a foreigner who has moved to the U.S., tried to make a living for himself, and then a wife, and then a whole family. It addresses what happens when bad investments tank his pensions. It’s actually pretty sad.

But there’s contrast to the instrumental arrangement on the track, with those penchant, lyrical synths, plus a crop of live guitar and drums. It’s more like a march, or a weird midnight celebration.

“On ‘Gossamer’ there is more of a dichotomy between the lyrics and the music. You hear my lyrics more precisely which is something I was ready for,” Angelakos said in a statement of the 12-track album. “The lyrics on this album have a lot to say about what the last two years of my life have been troubled with.”

“Gossamer” will be out on July 25 via Columbia and is the follow-up to 2009’s “Manners”; this album, like their last, is produced by Chris Zane. Tour dates are below.

Here are Passion Pit’s tour dates:



6/2 Dallas, TX Meltdown Music Festival

6/22 Boston, MA Bank of America Pavilion

6/23 New York, NY Governors Ball Music Festival

7/15 Cincinnati, OH Bunbury Music Festival

7/16 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

7/17 Knoxville, TN The Valarium

7/19 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

7/20 Norfok, VA The Norva

7/21 Dover, DE Firefly Music Festival

8/3 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

8/5 Montreal, QC Osheaga Festival

8/7 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

8/10-12 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music Festival

8/18 Tokyo, Japan SummerSonic

8/19 Osaka, Japan SummerSonic

8/21 Singapore Esplanade

9/9 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

11/4 Columbus, OH LC Pavilion