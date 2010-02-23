‘Past Life’ star bounces back with NBC’s ‘Chase’

Unemployment didn’t last long for “Past Life” star Kelli Giddish.

Less than one week after FOX cancelled her FOX paranormal procedural, Giddish has landed the lead in the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced pilot “Chase.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Giddish will play a U.S. marshal leading a Texas unit hunting down dangerous fugitives. [If that sounds like five other different shows, plus at least two or three other pilots, we can’t help you.]

Giddish played reincarnation-driven investigator Kate McGinn on FOX’s “Past Life,” which was pulled from the network’s schedule last Friday after only three airings.

In other NBC casting news, Ben Chaplin (“The Truth About Cats and Dogs”) has secured one of the leads in “Kindreds,” the new legal drama from David E. Kelley.

To use NBC’s description, “Kindreds” focuses on “a curmudgeonly ex-patent lawyer and his group of misfit associates as their lives come together to form an unconventional kind of law practice.”

Chaplin will play a former high school biology teacher who works as a part-time volunteer for the practice after hiring the curmudgeon in a wrongful termination case.