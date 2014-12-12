Pat Sajak Raps Rae Sremmurd’s ‘No Type’ on ESPN

12.12.14 4 years ago

As we've discussed before, Pat Sajak is secretly the most sinisterly funny man on television. But sometimes he really comes out of his topaz-colored shell and lets everyone in on his humor, and yesterday he rapped Rae Sremmurd's “No Type” on ESPN. It is uproarious. And deadpan. And you can't believe it. Buy all the vowels, because this is priceless.

