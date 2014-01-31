Patrick Stewart And Ian McKellen Are Ready For Some Football*

With Super Bowl XLVIII only days away, perennial Twitter favorite Patrick Stewart took to his account to share his adorable take on the American tradition with his BFF Ian McKellen. Looks Professor Xavier is favoring the Seahawks while Magneto has got his money on the Broncos. Is there anything cuter than this friendship? Spoiler: No.

Of course, anyone who’s been following @SirPatStew or @IanMcKellen knows that these glimpses into their lives are a regular occurrence. The British Lords are all over each other’s social media accounts and we should all aspire to be this delightfully happy when we grow up. Just look at these two goofballs!

Look for complete coverage of the entertainment aspects of the Super Bowl all Sunday long on HitFix.