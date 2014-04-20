Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen play The Newlywed Game, are the cutest couple

How well do supposed BFFs Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen know each other? Not very – at least judging by this new (ok, actually two-month old) video of the lovable British actors playing a variation on “The Newlywed Game” for an audience of adoring fans. But before we get to the clip, a few important observations:
1. Yorkshire Pudding is not at all what I thought it was.
2. Patrick Stewart 2014 still looks exactly like Patrick Stewart 1997.
3. Ian McKellen thinks “Country + Western” is a song and not a genre, because British.
4. “Widow Twankey” is my new euphemism for everything.
5. Ian McKellen is wearing a pair of black Ugg boots. I repeat: Ian McKellen is wearing a pair of black Ugg boots.
6. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are our new Betty White. (Sorry, Betty, but your moment has passed.)
And now, Cute Old Famous People Saying Stuff:
Why is there not a sitcom starring these two as crotchety gay lovers who have been together 50 years? I would watch the hell out of that!
OMG! Absolutely! I can picture a scene where they are going to a costume ball and they see each other dressed up for the first time before they go out as Capt. Picard and Gandalf. The line coming simultaneously out of both their mouths would be something like: “Who the hell are you supposed to be?”
Ian Mckellen at 4:03 “I don’t know a title, but I put a type of music.”