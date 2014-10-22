Patrick Stewart to play a killer white supremacist in ‘Blue Ruin’ director’s next

The genial, Instagram-loving Sir Patrick Stewart isn”t the first actor one might think of for a ” murderous skinhead” part, but his cranium does come fit for the job.

Broad Green Pictures (BGP) announced late Tuesday that the “X-Men” and “Star Trek” actor has joined the cast of “Green Room,” the next thriller from “Blue Ruin” writer-director Jeremy Sauliner (there”s a pattern there, I just can”t put my finger on it…). Currently shooting in Portland, Oregon, the film stars Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots and Alia Shawkat star as a punk rock band cornered into a secluded venue after witnessing a horrific act of violence perpetrated by white supremacists. As the gang attempts to eliminate all witnesses, the trio are forced to fight for their lives. Think “The Decline of Western Civilization” meets “Straw Dogs.”

Stewart will play the leader of the bloodthirsty band of haters. Mark Webber, “Blue Ruin” star Macon Blair, Joe Cole, Callum Turner, Kai Lennox and Eric Edelstein round out the cast. Producers are eying a 2015 release.

”Green Room” is a change of pace for Stewart. Remaining synonymous with his Professor X role after recent appearances in “The Wolverine” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” the actor has delved into his comedic side thanks to a friendship with “Family Guy” mastermind Seth MacFarlane. The two begin shooting a new Starz comedy series, “Blunt Talk,” in January.

Stewart hasn”t played a role this intolerant since appearing as Sejanus on “I, Claudius.” Can everyone”s favorite 74-year-old scamp play mean? Will the Internet shatter in disbelief if he can?