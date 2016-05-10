Patton Oswalt returns to action on ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’

Patton Oswalt is dealing with a terrible tragedy: the sudden death of his wife, crime writer Michelle McNamara, in her sleep a few weeks ago. Other than writing a beautiful essay about her for Time, Oswalt has mostly retreated from public life to grieve and take care of their daughter. Last night, though, he popped up on TBS' Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, albeit in a segment that was filmed before McNamara's death.

I love YOU guys and I was lucky to get to do this…holy shit…a month ago. Feels like a decade. https://t.co/h2bnzgAIDs – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 10, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here's the whole segment, which casts Oswalt as Orson Welles in a segment about abortion, by way of a parody of Welles' 1973 documentary F for Fake (which you can watch here to see how well Oswalt and the Full Frontal team nailed it):