Yay, Patton Oswalt is hosting the 2014 Independent Spirit Awards

While the awards season is often full of intense competition and tear-jerking films, Patton Oswalt promises to bring some funny this time around.

The comedian will serve as host for the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The 29th annual awards ceremony will take place in Santa Monica on Saturday, March 1. Veteran executive producer Diana Zahn-Storey is returning for her 19th Spirit Awards show, where films such as “12 Years a Slave,” “Nebraska,” “Frances Ha,” “Before Midnight” and “Blue Jasmine” will likely compete for prizes.

“Patton is an incredibly talented writer, actor and comedian whose irreverent humor is the perfect fit for our show,” said Zahn-Storey in a press release. “We couldn”t be more thrilled that he will be hosting the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards.”

“Patton has been a long supporter of our organization, he has participated in several Film Independent Live Reads at LACMA and is also a card holding member of the organization,” added Film Independent president Josh Welsh. “I can”t wait to see what he has in store for us at the Awards show in March.”

“Patton”s quick wit and ridiculously funny take on society and pop culture is perfect for IFC and perfect for this event,” IFC’s Jennifer Caserta said. “We are thrilled our viewers will be able to enjoy this year”s show with this incredible talent and distinctive voice at the helm.”

The 2013 edition was hosted by “Boooklyn 99” star Andy Samberg.

Oswalt will next be seen on the big screen in Ben Stiller’s “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”

The 29th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will air Saturday, March 1 at 10:00 pm ET/PT on IFC.