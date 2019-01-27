Warner Bros.

Justice League was supposed to be the DCEU’s answer to The Avengers. It was and it wasn’t. It was in the sense that it brought together all the big characters from a shared comic book universe into one all-star movie. It wasn’t in the sense that making it was a disastrous and heartbreaking headache, and it underperformed so epically it called into question whether or not the DCEU could even survive.

The DCEU has survived, though, complete with news that its latest solo venture, Aquaman, has just become the highest grossing DC movie ever, outperforming even The Dark Knight Rises. But maybe they should be sticking to solo movies for a while now. That’s what filmmaker Patty Jenkins thinks, and she turned Wonder Woman into a runaway success, so DC brass should listen to her.

The director of 2003’s Monster-turned-DCEU savior talked to The Hollywood Reporter and, in a bit singled out by The A.V. Club, weighed in on when they should get the gang back together again.

“The Justice League movie, I find those movies to be extremely challenging. I think they are fantastic when they are well done,” Jenkins said. “But taking on all of those characters at the same time in the timeline … I sort of hope that we don’t do a Justice League movie for a little while, because I’m excited to see all of their movies. I want to see Aquaman 2, I want to see Flash.”