Paul Bettany confirms he will play Vision in ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’

It”s official: The Vision is coming to “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”.

Appearing Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote his new movie “Transcendence”, actor Paul Bettany confirmed he”s playing the superhero android in the Marvel sequel. The specifics of Joss Whedon”s vision for the Vision, however, remain under lock and key.

“He can do all sorts of things,” said Bettany, who voiced J.A.R.V.I.S. in the three “Iron Man” films and in “The Avengers”, “but I”m not allowed to really talk about them and what we”re going to do, because there might be a Marvel agent in the room who will actually wrestle me to the ground and fire me.”

Bettany said he”s excited to have a more active role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if it comes at the expense of his very cushy “Iron Man” gig.

“Everything”s a double-edged sword, because I was playing J.A.R.V.I.S. for years,” he said. “My job was I would turn up at a recording studio for 45 minutes, do all my stuff, they would give me a huge bag of cash and then I”d go home. Now, it turns out they”ve found me out and they want me to actually, you know, do something!”

We”ll see Bettany do something as The Vision when “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” premieres on May 1, 2015.

