Paul Giamatti says he’s returning for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3′

(CBR) Paul Giamatti has played a number of characters over the years, but next year he”ll make his debut as a supervillain. The actor, known for films like Sideways, American Splendor and 12 Years a Slave, plays Aleksei Sytsevich, aka The Rhino, in Marc Webb”s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Although we”re still eight months away from the sequel”s release, questions are already being raised about the third and fourth installments – and whether fans might see the Sinister Six on the big screen.

“I think I”m only doing the next movie,” Giamatti tells Collider. “I don”t think I”m in the next-next movie.”

While he mentioned being involved in The Amazing Spider-Man 3, he pleaded ignorance when asked if a future installment of the franchise might see the wall-crawler”s foes team up. “They”ve not told me anything hard and fast about that,” he said.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opens on May 2, 2014.