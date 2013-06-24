Paul Giamatti set to join Shirley MacLaine on ‘Downton Abbey’

06.24.13 5 years ago
Paul Giamatti is going to be visiting “Downton Abbey.” Carnival Films, ITV, and “Masterpiece” on PBS announced today that the award-winning actor is going to appear as “Cora’s maverick, playboy brother Harold” in the upcoming fourth season.
Giamatti joins other new cast members Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Tom Cullen, Julian Ovenden, Nigel Harman, Joanna David, and Gary Carr. According to the press release, we can expect to see Giamatti appear in the season finale alongside Shirley MacLaine who plays Cora’s mother.
The period drama is scheduled to begin its fourth season on “Masterpiece” on January 5, 2014. The show, created by Julian Fellowes, is a big hit for PBS, with 24 million viewers tuning into the third season which finished earlier this year. In fact, “Downton Abbey” has become something of a cultural phenomenon and has been referenced in both major motion pictures and other television series.
Are you excited to see Paul Giamatti appear on “Downton?”

