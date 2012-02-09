Slew of A-list musicians to participate in Paul McCartney tribute album

02.10.12 6 years ago
A coterie of A-list musicians will be giving Paul McCartney, who turns 70 this year, an all-star tribute with a new album featuring cover versions of several songs from the ex-Beatle’s back catalog. Those performing on the record will include such luminaries as B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Kiss, The Cure, Brian Wilson, Alice Cooper, Steve Miller, Billy Joel, Heart, Jeff Lynne, Wanda Jackson, Ronnie Spector and Corinne Bailey Rae. 
The songs will be culled from McCartney’s solo output, in addition to his work with The Beatles and his subsequent band Wings. The set is being curated by producer/music supervisor Ralph Sall, who first met McCartney while working on the 2003 comedy remake “The In-Laws” starring Michael Douglas and Albert Brooks. The film featured several of McCartney’s songs on the soundtrack.
Several of the above-named artists have already cut tracks for the album, which has been in the works for 2 1/2 years. Sall is also planning to put together a TV special using footage he shot during the studio sessions, as well as interviews with the participating artists.
In related news, McCartney was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier today, only two days following the release of his latest solo album, “Kisses on the Bottom” (read Melinda Newman’s review here). He performed songs from the new LP in a free live concert via iTunes streaming earlier this evening.
