Paul McCartney joins Stones and Taylor Swift among the week’s top concert draws

08.15.13 5 years ago

The Top 20 Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows in North America. The previous week’s ranking is in parentheses. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. (1) The Rolling Stones; $7,772,849; $345.49.
2. (New) Paul McCartney; $3,620,049; $131.27.
3. (2) Taylor Swift; $3,021,717; $86.51.
4. (3) Kenny Chesney; $2,246,701; $75.53.
5. (4) Fleetwood Mac; $1,427,403; $110.90.
6. (New) Phish; $1,391,413; $48.76.
7. (5) Justin Bieber; $1,267,409; $80.71.
8. (6) Dave Matthews Band; $1,134,333; $55.10.
9. (8) Bruno Mars; $1,029,608; $71.36.
10. (9) New Kids On The Block; $830,439; $65.06.
11. (New) Blake Shelton; $672,657; $32.24.
12. (10) Tim McGraw; $586,428; $38.25.
13. (11) Brad Paisley; $569,683; $36.13.
14. (New) Rascal Flatts; $567,025; $40.02.
15. (12) Carrie Underwood; $527,808; $70.00.
16. (14) Barry Manilow; $377,596; $67.98.
17. (13) Widespread Panic; $376,122; $47.11.
18. (16) Bad Company / Lynyrd Skynyrd; $311,304; $31.44.
19. (17) The Postal Service; $249,253; $41.27.
20. (18) Styx / REO Speedwagon / Ted Nugent; $225,939; $35.27.
 
