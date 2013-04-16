Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers and NIN to headline Outside Lands fest

04.16.13 5 years ago

Former Beatle Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the recently-reunited Nine Inch Nails and Phoenix are heading to San Francisco.

They’ve been revealed as the headliners of the city’s upcoming Outside Lands festival.

Among the other big names scheduled for the sixth annual event are Daryl Hall & John Oates, Kaskade, Vampire Weekend, Pretty Lights, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, D’Angelo, The National, Jurassic 5 and Willie Nelson & Family. 

Also included on the eclectic lineup are Grizzly Bear, Young The Giant, Band of Horses, A-Trak, The Head and The Heart, Yeasayer, Wavves, Fishbone, The Growlers, and many more. 

Watch the announcement video, featuring the music of Matt & Kim, here:

The festival is one stop on McCartney’s massive Out There! world tour. The Chili Peppers and Phoenix just headlined Southern California’s Coachella over the weekend, while Nine Inch Nails are playing their first U.S. show since 2009 at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival in August

Outside Lands will take place August 9-11 in Golden Gate Park.

Check out some photos – including RHCP and Phoenix – from last weekend’s Coachella fest here:

