Paul McCartney sets brief North American tour

After rocking the hometown crowd at the London Olympics last month, Paul McCartney is heading across the pond for a handful of shows.

Right now, the former Beatle has only four dates circled in his day planner, but more dates are likely to be added. Macca usually plays lengthy shows that include tunes from his days with The Beatles, Wings and as a solo artist.

Incredibly, this will be the first time McCartney has played Vancouver since the Fab Four performed there in 1964.

Here are the dates:

November 11 – Scottrade Center – St. Louis, MO

November 14 – Minute Maid Park – Houston, TX

November 25 – BC Place – Vancouver, BC

November 28 – Rexall Place – Edmonton, AB

Tickets go on sale September 14.