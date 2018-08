Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Paul Rudd may have discovered the fountain of youth, but he’s still way too old-looking to join the fresh-faced boys of One Direction – a “truth bomb” laid down by the obviously mean-spirited Niall Horan in one of several new promos for this week’s “SNL.” Well, hey, at least he’ll still have a career in ten years. Ok, him and the hot one (I love you Zayn!).

