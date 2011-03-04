Paul Simon sets tour in support of first new album in five years

Paul Simon will hit the road April 15 in support of “So Beautiful or So What,” his first new album in five years. The tour opens in Seattle at the WAMU Theater and wraps six weeks late on June 1 at Boston”s Wang Theatre.

The set list will feature a number of tracks from the new album, produced by Simon and Phil Ramone (with liner notes written by Elvis Costello), as well as plenty of hits, and, as the announcement suggests, “several songs that haven”t been performed live in many years.”

Simon”s tour mates include Cameroonian guitarist Vincent Nguini, drummer Jim Oblon, pianist Mick Rossi, saxophonist/keyboardist Andrew Snitzer, bassist Bakithi Kumalo, guitarist Mark Stewart, master percussionist Jamey Haddad and multi-instrumentalist Tony Cedras.

“So Beautiful or So What” comes out April 12 on Concord.

