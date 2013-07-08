Paula Abdul to guest judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

The judges’ table on “So You Think You Can Dance” is going to get a little crowded tomorrow night. Former “American Idol” judge and choreographer Paula Abdul will join Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and FOX Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews as a guest judge on the show (Tues., July 9, 8:00 p.m.) Abdul will lend her expertise to critique and praise the dancers, and possibly do her famous slow clap.

In the episode, competition continues when the Top 18 finalists – Jasmine Mason and Alan Bersten; Mariah Spears and “BluPrint”; Makenzie Dustman and Paul Karmiryan; Hayley Erbert and Curtis Holland; Amy Yakima and “Fik-Shun”; Alexis Juliano and Nico Greetham; Jasmine Harper and Aaron Turner; Jenna Johnson and Tucker Knox; and Malece Miller and Jade Zuberi – compete once again for America and the judges.

Abdul was a resident judge for eight seasons on “Idol” and the first season of the U.S. “The X Factor.” She has worldwide album sales exceeding 50 million records, two No. 1 albums, six No. 1 singles, a Grammy Award, seven MTV Awards, two People”s Choice Awards and two Kids” Choice Awards.

Her two Emmy Awards are both for Outstanding Achievement in Choreography. In 1990, she won for her work on “The 17th Annual American Music Awards.” In 1989, she earned the award for FOX”s “The Tracey Ullman Show.”

Will you be watching? Do you think Abdul has something to add, or will just offer lots of praise and hugging?