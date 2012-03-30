‘Pauly D Project’ ratings no ‘Jersey Shore,’ Ashton-less ‘Punk’d’ OK

#MTV #Justin Bieber
03.30.12 6 years ago

MTV’s first official spin-off of “Jersey Shore” — “The Pauly D Project” — couldn’t match the mega-ratings of the mothership.

2.9 million viewers tuned in for the solo antics of DJ Pauly D and his hometown Rhode Island buddies, compared to 4.99 million for the “Jersey” fifth season finale on March 15 (and 7.6 million for the season premiere back in January). But that’s still a solid showing for a series premiere on the network, and proof that Jersey-mania isn’t completely dead…yet.

Even bigger numbers came from the return of “Punk’d,” which drew 3.2 million viewers at 10 p.m. It’s possible that interest was inflated by a starry premiere featuring Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus. The show’s performance next week — when it features celebrity guest host Bam Margera punking “Teen Wolf’s” Tyler Posey, Tyler the Creator and another “Jersey” boy, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — will be more telling.

Both “Punk’d” and “Pauly” earned a 2.7 in MTV’s target 12-34 demo, making them the highest rated cable series of the day in the demo, and bigger demo draws than anything on the broadcast networks except “The Big Bang Theory” and “American Idol.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#MTV#Justin Bieber
TAGSASHTON KUTCHERJERSEY SHOREJustin BieberMTVPAULY Dpauly d projectpunk'd

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP