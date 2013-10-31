Exclusive: Paz de la Huerta’s ‘Nurse 3D’ gets a sexy crazy new poster and a 2014 release date

It feels like the campaign for “Nurse 3D” has been simmering for a while now, and Lionsgate has finally picked a date for the film. You’ll be able to see the movie in select theaters and On Demand on February 7, 2014, and to mark the occasion, Lionsgate sent over a brand new poster for the film.

That’s exciting because the posters so far have been fun. There was a limited release one-sheet for this film last year that was just straight-up explicit, a close-up of what I assume was Paz de la Huerta’s boob. I assume that because Paz de la Huerta seems to be perpetually naked in pretty much everything, and that would seem to be one of the reasons to hire her for a movie.

Today we’ve got the newest poster for “Nurse 3D” as an exclusive debut for you, and once again, what this communicates is “Paz de la Huerta,” “sexy,” and “wild ride,” which seems like a winning game plan overall for the studio.

I sincerely love it when studios steer into the lurid when they’re selling something like this, and I’ll be curious to see if the film is even half as fun as the campaign they’ve run so far. The film stars de la Huerta along with Corbin Bleu and Katrina Bowden, and here’s the synopsis:

By day Abby Russell is a dedicated nurse, someone you wouldn”t hesitate to trust your life with. But by night, her real work begins…using her smoldering sexuality she lures cheating men to their brutal deaths and exposes them for who they really are. When a younger nurse starts to suspect Abby’s actions and compromises her master plan, Abby must find a way to outsmart her long enough to bring the cheater you”d least expect to justice.







It sounds like “Nurse 3D” is going to be completely nuts. I’m not sure if you remember the last poster they issued for the film, but I do. One afternoon I was hanging out with my kids and the FedEx guy arrived with a poster tube. After I signed for it, we opened it and unrolled the poster.

Click here to see what all three of us got a good long look at (NSFW).

There’s nothing quite like spending an entire evening doing damage control with your wife to put a film on your radar. I haven’t seen the adaptation of Skipp & Spector’s “Animals” that was directed by Douglas Aarniokoski, but I saw and liked his film “The Day,” a post-apocalypse ensemble drama featuring Shawn Ashmore, Dominic Monaghan, Ashley Belle, and Brianna Barnes. He’s got an amazing resume as an assistant director and a second-unit guy, and he made the jump with one of the “Highlander” sequels.

The script is by David Loughery, probably best-known to genre fans as the screenwriter of “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” and “Dreamscape.” He also worked on films like “Passenger 57,” “Money Train,” and the Beyonce movie I still wish was called “Oh No She Didn’t.” Guy’s been in the trenches working to get things produced since 1981, and it seems like he’s had a real resurgence in the last few years.

I hope this is exactly the sort of wild exploitation that it looks like. I feel like people love to pay homage to real exploitation, but they don’t like to actually make it, and it seems silly to make a movie like “Nurse 3D” and only go halfway. I look forward to seeing just how wild this one is next year.

“Nurse 3D” will be in theaters and on demand on February 7, 2014.