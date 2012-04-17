Pearl Jam and Foo Fighters headlining Florida’s Deluna Festival

In their only announced U.S. date this summer, Pearl Jam will co-headline Florida’s Deluna Festival with The Foo Fighters. Several other ’90s hitmakers are on the largely nostalgic bill, including The Wallflowers and Ben Folds Five,

Other veteran rock acts who will also be performing include Superchunk, Fishbone, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Mike Doughty, The Corin Tucker Band and Bad Brains.

Florence and the Machine, Band of Horses, The Joy Formidable, The Gaslight Anthem, Band of Skulls, and more are among the newer acts tapped by Deluna.

The musically diverse lineup also includes Dwight Yoakam, The Rebirth Brass Band, Kermit Ruffins and Ivan Neville’s Dumpstafunk, but little-to-no hip-hop (it’s all up to you, DJ Jazzy Jeff). More acts will be announced soon.

Pearl Jam, who will soon be re-releasing “Vs.” and “Vitalogy,” are playing a string of European dates this summer, but won’t be touring the U.S. However, both frontman Eddie Vedder, and guitarist Stone Gossard’s side project Brad are touring the States.

Now in its third year, Deluna runs September 21 – 23 in Pensacola Beach, Florida. More info can be found here.