Happy 20th Anniversary: Pearl Jam hosting Labor Day bash

Pearl Jam”s 20th anniversary celebration continues as the Seattle band throws itself a big old party over Labor Day weekend.

On Sept. 3-4, the band and several of its famous friends will come together at the Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wis. for two days of music. Along with Pearl Jam, performers include The Strokes, Queens of the Stone Age, John Doe, Joseph Arthur, Glen Hansard, Liam Finn and more. The event is the band”s only U.S. show on the books. Find more info at http://www.pj20.com. Phish fans know that is the same weekend that the jam band is throwing its own little soiree.

Additionally, the band will show its love for its fans in the great white north with a short Canadian tour from Sept. 7-25. Two dollars from every ticket sold to the Alpine Valley and Canadian shows will go to the Vitalogy Foundation

But wait, there”s more: The band will also release the Cameron Crowe-directed film, “Pearl Jam Twenty,” which chronicles the group”s history, as well as an accompanying book and soundtrack this fall. The New York Times reports that the documentary will air as part of PBS”s “American Masters” series starting Oct. 21. Crowe compiled the film from 1,200 hours of footage.

The year-long 20th anniversary activities started earlier this year with the release of “Live on Ten Legs” and then expanded reissues of “Vs.” and “Vitalogy.”

As Pearl Jam fans already know, Eddie Vedder”s solo album, “Ukulele Songs,” comes out May 31. Enjoy the video for first single, “Longing to Belong,” here.

Additionally, Joseph Arthur”s new album, “The Graduation Ceremony,” comes out May 24. It is his first solo album since 2006″s “Nuclear Daydream.” To celebrate, he will perform 10 shows at New York”s The Living Room starting June 12.

Pearl Jam Canadian Tour Dates, Cities and On Sale Information:

Date City Venue

7- Sep Montreal Bell Centre

11-Sep Toronto Air Canada Centre

12-Sep Toronto Air Canada Centre

14-Sep Ottawa Scotiabank Place

15-Sep Hamilton Copps Coliseum

17-Sep Winnipeg MTS Centre

19-Sep Saskatoon Credit Union Centre

21-Sep Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome

23-Sep Edmonton Rexall Place

25-Sep Vancouver Pacific Coliseum