Pearl Jam says goodbye… for now

Pearl Jam is going on hiatus… or at least we think they are. At the band”s July 10 appearance at the Optimus Alive festival In Lisbon, lead singer Eddie Vedder told the crowd-in Portuguese, no less, they were witnesses the group”s last show “in a long time.”

“Thank you for coming to our last show,” Vedder said, reports the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. “Not our last show ever, but our last in a long time.” He then told the audience, “Have fun tonight because we don”t know when else we will have fun.”

The band”s website offers no further illumination, other than no additional concerts are listed. Pearl Jam has been on tour in support of “Backspacer” for almost a year. The group has been a touring machine since its inception 20 years ago: it has played at least a handful of dates, if not a full outing, every year.

We know at least one PJ member won”t be taking a long break: drummer Matt Cameron will rejoin his former band Soundgarden when the re-formed group headlines Lollapalooza on Aug. 8 in Chicago. Although no further dates have been announced, rumors are rife that the band is expected to tour at some point this year.