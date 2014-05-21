Pearl Jam sets fall tour around Austin City Limits Music Festival

Pearl Jam is headlining the two weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, so the band decided to build a little tour around its Texas time.

Kicking off at Cincinnati”s U.S. Bank Arena, the outing starts Oct. 1 and extends to Oct. 22, before ending at Denver”s Pepsi Arena.

Incredibly as it sounds for an act that”s been touring for more than 20 years, the tour includes the band”s first ever stops in Tulsa, Okla.; Lincoln, Neb., and Moline, Ill. It is also the first time Pearl Jam has played in Memphis since 2000.

Tickets are on sale now for Pearl Jam Ten Club members and go on sale to the general public on May 30. Pearl Jam is touring behind last year”s “Lightning Bolt” album.

Pearl Jam tour dates:

10/1/2014 Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena

10/3/2014 St Louis, MO Scottrade Center

10/3-5/2014 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/8/2014 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

10/9/2014 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/10-12/2014 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/14/2014 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

10/16/2014 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena

10/17/2014 Moline, IL iWireless Center

10/19/2014 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

10/20/2014 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center

10/22/2014 Denver, CO Pepsi Arena