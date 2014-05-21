Pearl Jam sets fall tour around Austin City Limits Music Festival

05.21.14 4 years ago

Pearl Jam is headlining the two weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, so the band decided to build a little tour around its Texas time.

Kicking off at Cincinnati”s U.S. Bank Arena, the outing starts Oct. 1  and extends to Oct. 22, before ending at Denver”s Pepsi Arena.
Incredibly as it sounds for an act that”s been touring for more than 20 years, the tour includes the band”s first ever stops in Tulsa, Okla.; Lincoln, Neb., and Moline, Ill. It is also the first time Pearl Jam has played in Memphis since 2000.

Tickets are on sale now for Pearl Jam Ten Club members and go on sale to the general public on May 30.  Pearl Jam is touring behind last year”s “Lightning Bolt” album.

Pearl Jam tour dates:
10/1/2014    Cincinnati, OH    US Bank Arena
10/3/2014    St Louis, MO    Scottrade Center
10/3-5/2014    Austin, TX    Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/8/2014    Tulsa, OK    BOK Center
10/9/2014    Lincoln, NE    Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/10-12/2014    Austin, TX    Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/14/2014    Memphis, TN    FedEx Forum
10/16/2014    Detroit, MI    Joe Louis Arena
10/17/2014    Moline, IL    iWireless Center
10/19/2014    St. Paul, MN    Xcel Energy Center
10/20/2014    Milwaukee, WI    BMO Harris Bradley Center
10/22/2014    Denver, CO    Pepsi Arena

