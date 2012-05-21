Pearl Jam, Skrillex, more on board for Jay-Z’s Made in America fest

05.22.12 6 years ago

The first phase of performer announcements for Jay-Z’s Made in America festival has hit the concert event’s official Facebook page – and so far it’s a doozy of a lineup.

The list is an eclectic one, ranging from rock to rap to dance to punk to everything in-between. Here’s the full lineup of performers thus far: Pearl Jam, Skrillex, Miike Snow, Afrojack, Calvin Harris, Odd Future, D’Angelo, Maybach Music (feat. Rick Ross, Wale, Meek Mill), Passion Pit, Santigold, Dirty Projectors, X, Janelle Monae, Prince Royce, Rita Ora, Savoy (DJ set) and The Knocks. Oh, and Jay-Z, of course.

Expect more announcements soon. In the meantime, fans can register for pre-sale tickets (going on sale tomorrow at 10am EST) by RSVP’ing for the festival’s Facebook event here. You can also check out the fest’s official website.

The Made in America festival is scheduled to take place September 1 and 2 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Thoughts on the announced lineup? Any acts you’re particularly excited to see? Sound off in the comments!

