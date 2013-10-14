Pearl Jam’s 10 best songs from ‘Alive’ to ‘Sirens’

Pearl Jam returns with its tenth studio album, “Lighting Bolt,” on Oct. 15, and based on what we”ve already heard, Eddie Vedder and Co. are yielding nothing to the ravages of time. People who dislike Pearl Jam don”t like their sense of self-importance (even though that has definitely waned over the years). Fans like me love that Pearl Jam knows that music matters, that it can reach those places in us that nothing else can and has the power to save us.
Here is my highly subjective countdown of Pearl Jam”s 10 best songs. Fans will notice a lack of songs here from the middle period of Pearl Jam”s career. I don”t know if they lost the thread a little or I lost interest-probably a bit of both-but “Binaural” and “Riot Act” are albums I seldom revisit. My No. 1 choice won”t be a surprise because there”s no denying this song”s potency and place in the heart of most Pearl Jam fans.
I know you said you aren’t a middle age PJ fan, but this is the point of every article on PJ I have to step in and defend Yield. I know it’s not like it’s trashed in the article, but it’s a great album that gets dismissed by the PJ hardcores and overlooked by the casual fans. “Brain of J” is arguably my favorite song of theirs
Right there with you on Yield. It’s the perfect Pearl Jam album.
I like “Yield,” just don’t love it… I’m not as that much a fan of “Brain of J,” other than Eddie’s somewhat unhinged vocal performance… but you two have convinced me to pull “Yield” back out and have another go at it… Thank you!
Best PJ album? A serious contender. Certainly one of my faves. So much more mature than Ten. Real music fans get it.
Love that you made this list, although I’m a little bummed that Corduroy didn’t make the cut.
“Corduroy” almost made the list! If I’d gone 15 or 20 deep, it would have been there.
Hard to narrow a list to just 10. I think about six songs would’ve been No. 1 on my list at various times since the release of Ten. My top 5 now would probably be Daughter, Release, Black, Jeremy and Glorified. Tomorrow, I would probably list five different songs.
“Jeremy” isn’t in the Top 10. Are you sure that’s wise? Didn’t you get the point of what happens when people mistreat Jeremy?
I award you no points, Melinda Newman, and may God have mercy on your soul.
Point well taken! I may have to rethink. Seriously, “Jeremy” is amazing and the video was one of the most powerful ever made. If “Corduroy” is top 15-20 (see above) then “Jeremy” would def by Top 15… and just as RiffRaff suggests, tomorrow “Jeremy” could make my top 10…
Somewhere, a recess lady’s breasts are thankful.
This is my top 40 (obviously I agree about Jeremy, just remember their performance in MTV VMA 1992)
1 Jeremy
2 Black
3 Better Man
4 Alive
5 Corduroy
6 Release
7 Nothingman
8 Yellow Ledbetter
9 Even Flow
10 Given To Fly
11 Sirens
12 Infallible
13 Daughter
14 Rearviewmirror
15 Indifference
16 Porch
17 Sometimes
18 Leash
19 Nothing As It Seems
20 Do The Evolution
21 Garden
22 Elderly Woman
23 Animal
24 Once
25 Off he Goes
26 Immortality
27 Pendulum
28 Spin The Black Circle
29 Oceans
30 Tremor Christ
31 Smile
32 Deep
33 Present Tense
34 The End
35 Go
36 Mind Your Manners
37 Not For You
38 Why Go
39 Rats
40 Just Breathe
Nice list!! That would make a great Spotify playlist…
Great job, perhaps the best one I’ve seen yet. Here’s mine:
1.Black
2.Yellow Ledbetter
3.Better Man
4.Jeremy
5.Alive
6.Sirens
7.Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
8.Given to Fly
9.Even Flow
10.Garden
11.Why Go
12.Daughter
13.Crown of Thorns (live)
14.Porch
15.I Am Mine
16.Man of the Hour
17.Not for You
18.Future Days
19.4-20-02
20.Infallible
HEre is mine:
1. Black
2.Black
3.Black
4.Black
I can’t come up with ten, so here’s my top six:
6. Leash
5. Immortality
4. Rats
3. Alive
2. Dissident
1. In Hiding
Leash is the best Pearl Jam song ever