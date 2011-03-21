Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder sets release date for ‘Ukulele Songs’

Sometimes an album title tells you everything you need to know about a project. Such is the case with Eddie Vedder”s new set, “Ukulele Songs.”

Out May 31 on Pearl Jam”s own Monkeywrench Records, PJ”s frontman will release a collection of originals and covers performed by him on the ukulele. First single, “Longing to Belong” proves these are hardly cheesy uke tracks like “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” (Although how awesome would that have been to hear?)

The covers include “Dream a Little Dream” and guests include Glen Hansard on “Sleepless Nights” and Cat Power on “Tonight You Belong To Me.” Hear “Longing to Belong,” which is available for purchase starting March 22, here.

On May 31, Monkeywrench will also release “Water on the Road,” a live DVD taken from Vedder”s Aug. 16-17, 2008 solo shows at the Warner Theater, Washington, D.C.

Ukulele Songs Album Tracklisting:

1. Can’t Keep

2. Sleeping by Myself

3. Without You

4. More Than You Know

5. Goodbye

6. Broken Heart

7. Satellite

8. Longing to Belong

9. Hey Fahkah

10. You’re True

11. Light Today

12. Sleepless Nights (featuring Glen Hansard)

13. Once in Awhile

14. Waving Palms

15. Tonight You Belong to Me (featuring Cat Power)

16. Dream a Little Dream

Water on the Road Live Concert DVD Tracklisting:

1. The Canyon

2. Sometimes

3. Trouble

4. Around the Bend

5. Girl From the North Country

6. Guaranteed

7. Setting Forth

8. Far Behind

9. No Ceiling

10. Rise

11. Golden State

12. Society

13. Forever Young

14. Ed Piano (Instrumental)

15. I”m Open

16. Man of the Hour

17. Driftin”

18. No More

19. You”re True

20. Ukulele Interlude (Instrumental)

21. Unthought Known

22. Arc

23. Hard Sun

24. The Canyon (reprise)

