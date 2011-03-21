Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder sets release date for ‘Ukulele Songs’

Sometimes an album title tells you everything you need to know about a project. Such is the case with Eddie Vedder”s new set, “Ukulele Songs.”
Out May 31 on Pearl Jam”s own Monkeywrench Records, PJ”s frontman will release a collection of originals and covers performed by him on the ukulele. First single, “Longing to Belong” proves these are hardly cheesy uke tracks like “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” (Although how awesome would that have been to hear?)
The covers include “Dream a Little Dream” and guests include Glen Hansard on “Sleepless Nights” and Cat Power on “Tonight You Belong To Me.” Hear “Longing to Belong,” which is available for purchase starting March 22, here.
On May 31, Monkeywrench will also release “Water on the Road,” a live DVD taken from Vedder”s Aug. 16-17, 2008 solo shows at the Warner Theater, Washington, D.C.
Ukulele Songs Album Tracklisting:
1. Can’t Keep
2. Sleeping by Myself
3. Without You
4. More Than You Know
5. Goodbye
6. Broken Heart
7. Satellite
8. Longing to Belong
9. Hey Fahkah
10. You’re True
11. Light Today
12. Sleepless Nights (featuring Glen Hansard)
13. Once in Awhile
14. Waving Palms
15. Tonight You Belong to Me (featuring Cat Power)
16. Dream a Little Dream
Water on the Road Live Concert DVD Tracklisting:
1. The Canyon
2. Sometimes
3. Trouble
4. Around the Bend
5. Girl From the North Country
6. Guaranteed
7. Setting Forth
8. Far Behind
9. No Ceiling
10. Rise
11. Golden State
12. Society
13. Forever Young
14. Ed Piano (Instrumental)
15. I”m Open
16. Man of the Hour
17. Driftin”
18. No More
19. You”re True
20. Ukulele Interlude (Instrumental)
21. Unthought Known
22. Arc
23. Hard Sun
24. The Canyon (reprise)
just got the “vs.” and “vitalogy” reissues and they’re amazing. if you’re a fan, check out this PJ mural video: [www.vevo.com]