UPDATED: Watch the video for Pearl Jam’s emotional, gorgeous new single, ‘Sirens’

After the punk blast of “Mind Your Manners,” the first single from Pearl Jam”s upcoming album, “Lightning Bolt,” the Seattle group comes back with a gentle, very melodic ballad, “Sirens.”
With an acoustic guitar and piano base, the song unfolds at a leisurely pace. Eddie Vedder is such an intense singer that when he lays back behind the groove a little bit here, it”s such a pleasure to hear him hold back, while sacrificing nothing emotionally. And, make no mistake, there”s a lot of emotion in “Sirens,” as he sings about the possibility of losing the woman he loves to another man or to his “going away.” If that happens, it’s vital that she know he always loved her, as he stirringly sings, “When I see your face, the fear goes away.”
Pearl Jam has no shortage of lovely ballads and this one has the same graceful beauty as “Backspacer’s” “Just Breathe,” but there”s something melodically about “Sirens,” especially with the layered harmonies and Vedder”s vocal performance here, that will grab you by the throat before you realize it. Plus, there”s a lived-in feel to the lyrics and an emotional acceptance that I”m not sure Vedder could have pulled off before he got into his 40s. “It”s a fragile thing, this life we lead,” he sings.
If “Mind Your Manners” and “Sirens” are any indication, “Lightning Bolt,” which comes out Oct. 15, is going to be a hell of an album.
What do you think of “Sirens?”
UPDATED: Pearl Jam released a performance video for “Sirens” today, as well as made the song available on iTunes.
LOVE IT
Outstandingly beautiful song!!!
Feels like the world is crashing down on Eddie and he’s not gonna stop for anything. This song is powerful.
Amazingly beautiful song.
music for the middle aged. but i guess that’s where they’re at now.
Well, I’m just 17 and this song is quite moving and powerful.
mind your manners…
Wow ! Almost 23 as a band and PJ are STILL the best ! And Still making incredible music. Thank U PJ for helping to keep real music Alive !!!!!
beautiful
Eddie’s voice has never been better, the melodies wrap around you and pull you in and when Sirens end you plead for more. A masterpiece
Wow ! Listen to this whole watching youtube official video and read lyrics at same time ! Wow. Haunting, goosebumps, gorgeous experience……thanks PJ.
yes it is… a truely masterpiece
Certainly not expecting a song so…..amazing I gues!!! WOW. They are set at a pretty high bar in my opinion as it is, but this is truly amazing. No better way to say it. I am so thankful for their music. Go PEARL JAM FOREVER!!!!!!
SOOOOO FREAKING EXCITED!!
This is such complete and total garbage. I loved Pearl Jam all the way through their self-titled album, but this sounds like Lifehouse lite, except somehow even less memorable, with the lyrical sensibility of Howie Day (barf). You guys need to get your ears checked!
The teenaged notebook scribbles he is attempting to pass off as lyrics here are frankly unbecoming for a man of his age. It’s embarrassing. The piano production is trite, the drum reverb is cheesy and the vocals are not up to par either. Makes me embarrassed to be a fan.
Barf? You can fuck right off just for that.
So I guess you wouldn’t like “Alive” if it would have been releaased today… “sirens” is the best song I heared in years !
I agree, this is the worst song Pearl Jam has ever done. I’ve been a fan of theirs for a long time, but I can’t take it anymore. Specifically, that lyric “let me catch my breath to breathe…” is one of the most pathetically asinine lyrics I’ve EVER HEARD OR READ.
Joel & Ben, I think you’re both absolutely right. This song is just so completely cringe inducing. I’m so disappointed that the band agreed that they should record and perform this song. It’s an embarrassment.
just love sirens the words the melody the felling I get from this song really cant be put into words just fantastic.
Love this song!!!