Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon and Green Day face off in 2010 Predictions for Best Rock Song



As we count down to the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, today we look at the candidates for best rock song. This is an award that goes to songwriter not the performer, but this year, the artists and songwriters are one in the same.

Best Rock Song

“The Fixer,” Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready & Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam)

“I”ll Go Crazy If I Don”t Go Crazy Tonight,” Bono, Adam Clayton, the Edge & Larry Mullen Jr (U2)

“21 Guns” (Billy Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt & Tre Cool (Green Day)

“Use Somebody” (Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon)

“Working on a Dream,” Bruce Springsteen (Bruce Springsteen)

In my mind, the fix is in for “The Fixer.” It”s one of Pearl Jam”s catchiest, most upbeat songs in years. However, there are several mitigating factors here: “Use Somebody” was a huge, across-the-board smash so non-rock voters may be more familiar with that song and mark their ballots for Kings of Leon. Both U2 and Green Day got shut out of the big categories and were relegated to the rock field. There may be some knee jerk votes cast for U2″s “Crazy,” which isn”t a good song at all. It”s got a great hook, but that”s it. As far as Green Day goes, I”m a much bigger fan of the feisty punk of “Know Your Enemy,” but I am in the minority. Hitfix readers know that my love for Springsteen runs deep and wide. Well, it”s not deep or wide enough to think for a second that he deserves the award for “Working on a Dream.” It”s a nice idea, but an inferior song. Not only does it not deserve to win, it doesn”t even deserve the nomination. There are far better songs on the “Working on a Dream” album that should have gotten the nod.

The Grammy goes to: “Use Somebody”

The Grammy should go to: “The Fixer”

