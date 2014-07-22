Peeta and Johanna featured in new ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ images

The new issue of Capitol Couture has been made available by the Capitol Ministries of Information and it features Johanna Mason and Peeta Mellark. Or, put another way, we have new images from “The Hunger Games” franchise.

One has to admire the utter commitment with which the publicity department is proceeding in promoting the upcoming “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.” They seem to revel in creating the various bits of misinformation which the Capitol puts forth.

Today specifically, we have two “Capitol Citizen Living Portraits” which you can see below. The first is of Johanna Mason (Jena Malone) and the second is of Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson).

Essentially, the characters just spin around so we can check out their great duds, but the Capitol has also provided flavorful write-ups of the outfits worn by both Johanna and Peeta. To give you a small taste, the discussion of Johanna's outfit in part states, “Here we see Johanna in an exquisite Alon Livne creation that 'juxtaposes the flowing drapery of classic statuary while the super modern and sculptural iridescent white bodice references the branch motif of the Panem Seal.'”

We can't wait to see what they come up with next.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” is in theaters November 21, 2014.