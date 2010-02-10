Penelope Cruz sailing from ‘Sex’ to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 4’

Penelope Cruz has made some waves in more indie movies recently and now she’s looking to make some dough in Hollywood. The Oscar-winner for “Vicky Christina Barcelona’s” recent slate includes collaborations with good friend Pedro Almodovar in “Volver” and “Broken Embraces” as well as the well-received “Elegy.” Currently basking in her third Academy Award nomination for “Nine,” Cruz is in negotiations to re-team with that musical’s director, Rob Marshall, in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cruz would join the franchise as a “foil and equal” to Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow. While the plot of the film is being kept under wraps, its been publicly stated the storyline will deal with the Fountain of Youth.

Cruz’s reveal is the only significant casting for “Pirates 4” so far. It’s unclear whether Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush or Keira Knightley will return for a fourth voyage.

Besides the red carpet at the Oscars, moviegoers will catch Cruz as a possible temptation for Mr. Big in this May’s “Sex and the City 2.” The last truly Hollywood movie studio production she appeared in (not counting her voice role in “G-Force”) was 2006’s “Bandidas” which 20th Century Fox barely released.

As for “Pirates 4,” the Jerry Bruckheimer production will begin shooting in Hawaii this summer. It is currently set for release on May 20, 2011.