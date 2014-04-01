‘Penny Dreadful’ Exclusive: Meet Dr. Victor Frankenstein

We're still over a month away from the May 11 premiere of the new supernatural drama “Penny Dreadful,” but you've probably seen the ultra-creepy ads for the eight-episode series popping up before and after your current Showtime favorites..

Showtime has been gradually unveiling seven character posters for some of the iconic characters featured in the John Logan-created drama, which was directed in its first two installments by “The Orphanage” helmer Juan Antonio Bayona.

The cast features Josh Hartnett, Timothy Dalton, Eva Green, Rory Kinnear, Billie Piper and Reeve Carney.

Here, exclusive to HitFix at least for a little bit, we have your first look at Harry Treadaway (“The Lone Ranger”) as Dr. Victor Frankenstein. We don't know much about how the character will be depicted in “Penny Dreadful,” but it's safe to say he has a lot of heart.

